A couple of wins for GHV girls

(Above) GHV’s Maddie Graham had an excellent night on the mound for the Cardinals against North Butler, but GHV just couldn’t muster a win. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls posted one of their biggest highlights of the season when they knocked off number nine Bishop Garrigan. The win moved the Cardinals’ record to 8-16.

North Butler 6, GHV 0

The Cardinals were outdone at the plate in a 6-0 shut-out against North Butler on Monday, June 24.

“We had our chances multiple times, but we once again couldn’t come up with the timely hit,” said Coach Kaitlin Murphy. “We have to get back to the fundamentals at the plate and figure out a way to get a few runs across.”

GHV could only muster one hit in the contest, compared to 10 by North Butler. Trinity Smith accounted for the only hit when she beat an infield single.

Maddie Graham pitched all seven innings and took the loss on the mound. She struck out four batters and walked four.

“Maddie did an excellent job on the mound. She got us out of a couple bases loaded jams, which is huge, but our bats couldn’t follow that success,” said Murphy.

GHV 8, C-G-D 7

An end of the game surge by the Cardinals led to a close victory against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday, June 25.

“This was a game that we felt the highest of highs, as well as the lowest of lows,” said Coach Kaitlin Murphy. “I am very proud of the fight the girls showed. I asked them going into the bottom innings to put the pressure on them for once, and the girls answered and did just that.”

C-G-D owned the first half of the game, scoring a run in each of the first and second innings and four in the fourth inning, before the Cardinals started making their move.

In the bottom of the fifth, Emily VanDusseldorp was the first to score on a ground ball by Sadie Oulman, 6-1. Oulman proceeded around the bases to third on errors. She made it home on a single by Jayden Hughes, 6-2.

C-G-D scored one more in the top of the sixth, before GHV exploded. A double line-drive by VanDusseldorp brought in Alexis Wilkinson and Morgan Krein, 7-4. Jayden Hughes smacked another double that plated VanDusseldorp. The Cards pulled to within one run when Hughes scored on a single by Trinity Smith, 7-6.

The score was still 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh and GHV knew they had work to do. With two outs, Oulman singled on a line drive to center scoring Kaitlyn Robinson and advancing VanDusseldorp to second. Hughes was next to the plate. She smacked a walk-off single on a line drive to center field and VanDusseldorp was able to score to end the game with an 8-7 victory.

Kylie Hughes earned the victory on