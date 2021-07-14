(Above) Tall corn, 1971 - These kids are showing that the corn in 1971 was a little higher than “knee high by the 4th of July.” They were in the Pat Marshall corn field north of Clear Lake. Pictured is Randy, Lauri, Leslie and Christina Marshall. Randy and Lauri are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Marshall, of Austin, Minn. and formerly of Clear Lake. Lezlee and Christina are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Marshall.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • July 1996

A fiery blaze lit up the waters at Clear Lake Sunday afternoon as a father and daughter escaped serious injury when their boat exploded. Lee Laaveg, 40, and his daughter, Jessica, 16, were aboard their 1972 Crestliner outboard-inboard and had just filled up with gasoline at Hanson Marine on the lake’s south shore. Laaveg said he turned the key to start the boat and it exploded. His daughter, who was at the front of the boat was able to jump on the dock and Laaveg dove into the water as the boat burst into flames. Bob Kopriva, owner and Kirk Hylannd, general manager, of Hansen Marine were at the scene immediately and pushed the boat away from the dock and the gas pumps.

A resolution for a housing committee in Clear Lake was presented by NIACOG representative Tracey Achenbach, at a Clear Lake City Council meeting. The resolution is seeking endorsement from the city council. The EDC wants the council to recognize the housing committee for addressing housing issues in Clear Lake.

Tearing up old pavement is taking place on 4th St. in Clear Lake in order to install a new storm sewer.

Visitors can view an outstanding variety of classic wooden boats and talk with their owners and restorers at the Clear Lake Sea Wall on July 20, when the first annual Wooden and Classic Boat Rendezvous will be held.

Tom and Mary Fey, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a reception and dance at the Garner Golf and Country Club.

Sally Burdick will turn 93 years old on July 26. A family dinner is being planned.

Bennigan’s, “the home of 1,000 Welcomes”, and a leading restaurant chain known for the warm hospitality of an Irish pub, is slated to open in August in Clear Lake.

In a special meeting held by the board of directors of Winnebago Industries, Inc., company President and Chief Executive Officer Fred G. Dohrmann was named Chairman of the Board, succeeding John K. Hanson who passed away on June 27, 1996.

The Clear Lake soccer team ended its first season by dropping a 3-2 decision to Stuart in the opening tournament game. Scoring both goals for Clear Lake was J.R. Korenberg. The loss ended the season for Clear Lake, who finished with a 3-8 record. The team will say goodbye to 11 seniors, Korenberg, Kris Lamont, Brian Truex, Phil Burgart, Chad Willis, Chris Treloar, Chan Lo, Ben Gustafson, Otto Simmering, Jeff Baker, and Joe Buffington. Three Clear Lake soccer players were selected to the Des Moines Metro Suburban Conference Soccer Team. Treloar, Truex and Korenberg all earned post season honors.

John V. Hanson, of Clear Lake, was selected to be a sailing race management specialist (judge) at the 1996 Olympic Games in Georgia. Hanson will be judging the 470 Class men’s and women’s races at Savannah, Ga., located four hours from Atlanta, where the rest of the games will be played. Hanson is a member of the Clear Lake Yacht Club.

50 Years Ago • July 1971

As estimated crowd of 40,000 people were in Clear Lake during the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. A light rain failed to dampen the spirits of those who lined the parade route. There were over 150 parade entries.

Dr. James Y. Hendricks and Dr. Robert L. Bergman have purchased the E.M. Duesenberg building at 306 1st Ave. N. They plan an addition at the rear containing eight examining rooms as well as some remodeling. In other news, Dr. Steven Moeller will join the partnership on Oct. 1.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Planters Peanut Butter, lb., 49¢; Hamms or Blue Ribbon Beer, 12 pack, $1.99; Marigold Cottage Cheese, 24 Oz., 49¢; sugar, 5 lb. bag, 49¢; continuous link sausage, lb., 49¢; and Flavoree sliced bacon, lb., 49¢.

Although Algona had only five hits, the Bulldogs scored four runs to defeat the Lions, 4-1. Rich Woiwood scored the Lions’ only run.

75 Years Ago • July 1946

Halford’s Cafe changed hands this week with Al Cardarelli purchasing all equipment from Sid Halford who has operated it for the past three years. Lake Cafe will be the new name and it will be managed by E.W. Kohl.

The school census has been taken and reveals 958 persons living in Clear Lake between the ages of five and 21 representing 508 families. There are 532 persons between the ages of six and 16.

There were 28 riding horses in the parade this year.

John Kopecky has announced there will be 36 Clear Lakers in the band this year.

Wonder where to eat? Try Jen’s Cafe, owned by Jennie Young.

100 Years Ago • June 1921

Thousands of people celebrated Independence Day in Clear Lake from far and near. At 3 p.m. Jim Miller with his trick ponies, gave a fine and much appreciated exhibition. The fireworks were excellent. The lakeshore was crowded from the White Pier to the F.L. Rogers residence.

Three speeders Saturday and three more on Sunday were reported. This is the average for a weekend in Clear Lake.

There are more auto accidents on the corner of McGowan and Sheridans Hardware than any other place in town.

Sundown excursions around the lake are held Wednesdays and Sundays. Boats leave at 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Winslow Cassidy Tompkins, who has been a resident here since 1857, saw the sands of life run out, willingly, calmly and peacefully he met the grim reaper.

Etzel Drug will give a full size cake of toilet soap with each purchase of a tube of dental cream.