3A brackets announced

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the brackets for boys basketball post-season play.

Clear Lake begins the tournament trail against Hampton-Dumont on Monday, Feb. 21. The Lions (14-5) will host the Bulldogs (11-10) in a 7 p.m. game. The winner will advance to take on either Waverly-Shell Rock or Webster City on Thursday, Feb. 24, in Clear Lake. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. that night.

The other side of the Class 3A Substate 2 bracket includes top ranked Decorah (18-1) against Crestwood (8-13) and Iowa Falls-Alden (11-9) vs. Charles City (12-9).

The Sub-State final will take place Monday, Feb. 28, at Waterloo East High School.