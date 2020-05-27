2020 Clear Lake Memorial Day Service

The traditional Clear Lake Memorial Day program, scheduled for Monday, May 25, was cancelled due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Mirror-Reporter is pleased to share a special program created with the cooperation of V.F.W. Post 4868. Post Commander Mike Nelson, along with VFW members MaryAnn and John Aslakson, and Clear Lake High School students Ashlyn Bread and Haley Jackson participated in a short program. Music was provided by Katie Behr, from the Mirror-Reporter. Newspaper photographer/videographer Chris Barragy filmed and produced the 18-minute program. We invite you to take a few moments this holiday to view the program on the Mirror-Reporter’s Facebook site. It may also be seen, on demand, by customers of CL Vision.