173° Craft Distillery will bring the fun to downtown Clear Lake in 2022

by Michelle Watson

Clear Lake residents and tourists will have an exciting addition to their summer fun next year. 173° Craft Distillery will be bringing drinks, appetizers, and a rooftop deck to downtown Clear Lake at 306 1st Ave. N.

A Golden Sledgehammer event was held on Thursday, July 29, as co-owners Doug Summerfield, John Summerfield, Lori Summerfield and Gary Schmit begin the adventure of bringing the business to town.

“The idea for the distillery came during the dark times of COVID-19,” said Doug Summerfield. “We tried to think of something fun for us to do and for the community to enjoy. When I was deployed I really enjoyed rum drinks and distilleries always interested me.”

Both Doug and his uncle, John, are chemists. Their love for chemistry and cocktails will be combined at 173° Craft Distillery.

“We will be making our own rum, vodka and bourbon on the premises. People will be able to walk in and watch the process behind glass walls,” said Doug. “However, bourbon takes a while to age, so we won’t have our own bourbon the first year.”

A roof top deck will be a major part of the business, according to Doug. It will be a relaxing place where people can enjoy each other’s company and a view of the lake. 173° Craft Distillery will feature specialty cocktails, that emphasize rum and bourbon.

The distillery will offer their own appetizers, but will encourage people to bring in food from food trucks or local restaurants. The business will also close around 9-10 p.m. to allow people to patronize other establishments in town.

“We want to be good partners with the other businesses in town,” said Doug.

Henkel Construction and Accord Architecture will be tackling the two-story expansion and renovation project.

The four owners are hoping for a soft opening in May 2022 and to be fully operational by mid-summer.