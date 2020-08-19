14-year-old killed in PWC accident

A collision involving two personal watercraft (PWC) on Clear Lake claimed the life of a 14-year-old Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The accident occurred at approximately noon on the south shore of the lake. Emergency personnel responded by fire boat and ambulance.

Fourteen-year-old Ezra Sheldon, of Iowa City, has been identified on social media, through the posting of a GoFundMe page, as the deceased.

According to a report issued by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, Sheldon was operating one of the two PWCs. A 12-year-old, who was operating a second PWC involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries to the face. A passenger on the second PWC was not injured.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was assisted at the scene by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Lake Fire and Rescue. The Iowa DNR continues to investigate the incident.

The GoFundMe Page dedicated to Ezra Sheldon states any funds beyond what is needed could be used to establish a legacy scholarship in honor of Ezra.