1133rd Iowa National Guard unit receives mobilization orders

Approximately 250 Soldiers from two Iowa Army National Guard companies based in Mason City and Iowa City are preparing to mobilize to Poland in 2022 as these units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

The 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City, were selected to support federal mobilization missions by the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau.

These units will support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners.

The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies, while the 209th Medical Company will provide field hospital health service support.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, made the initial announcement during the annual Condition